Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard's legal troubles still stand after fiancée's statement

Beard remains sidelined after his fiancée said she never intended to have him arrested.

AUSTIN, Texas — The fiancée of Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard released a statement before Christmas saying she never intended to have him arrested. But those words may not stop him from being called to a Travis County courtroom.

Beard's legal troubles are not over yet. According to court records, Beard's fiancée called Austin police on Dec. 12 claiming she got into an argument with Beard and he choked her and left her with bruises. Beard is facing a third-degree felony assault charge.

Now, the Travis County District Attorney's Office has made its first public comments about the case.

The big question that remains is whether the charge against Beard is going to move forward, and the short answer is that it's unknown.

Austin police arrested Beard last month. A police affidavit said that a woman to whom Beard is engaged told officers that he choked and bit her, among other forms of assault. Late last month, however, that woman, Randi Trew, released a statement saying that Beard may have been defending himself and never strangled her.

On Wednesday, the District Attorney's office confirmed prosecutors are currently reviewing all evidence, including recent statements and all evidence collected by law enforcement.

The agency said, "Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously. In each case, we are committed to working through the unique challenges presented."

It is not known when any decision could be made. Just because the person who made the complaint has now backtracked, it doesn't mean this case goes away.

Beard remains indefinitely suspended without pay from the University of Texas.

