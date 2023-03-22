Charge dismissed against former Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem

Ibraheem, who was suspended back in September, announced in January that he would be entering the transfer portal.

AUSTIN, Texas — Charges have been dismissed against former Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem, according to Travis County court records.

Sports Illustrated reported last September that Ibraheem had been suspended from the Longhorns. Court documents show he was charged with assault causing bodily injury – family violence after he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend.

Now Travis County court records show that the charge against Ibraheem has been dismissed.

Ibraheem had previously been suspended from team activities in December 2021 after he was accused of violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law by allegedly sharing sexually explicit images of an Oklahoma State University student.

In January of this year, Ibraheem announced his plans to leave the University of Texas at Austin and enter the transfer portal, tweeting that he has "3 years of eligibility" and is "looking for a new home!"

According to his UT roster page, Ibraheem graduated from Dallas Kimball High School. He made his debut at Texas in the Longhorns' game against Rice in 2021, but missed the final nine games of the season due to injury. He then played in one game in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, against the University of Louisiana Monroe.