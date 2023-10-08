Texas Longhorns add 5-star recruit to already loaded 2024 class

Colin Simmons, a defensive end from Duncanville, is the first 5-star recruit from the 2024 class to commit to the program.

AUSTIN, Texas — The successful 2024 recruiting gambit continues for Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. The program was able to land its first 5-star recruit from the 2024 class on Thursday.

Defensive end Colin Simmons, from perennial powerhouse Duncanville High School, announced his intention to play in Austin next season. He is the 16th commitment the Longhorns have gotten from the 2024 class.

Getting Simmons' commitment is arguably Sarkisian's biggest recruiting victory in the 2024 cycle thus far, as the impressive pass rusher chose the Longhorns over other college football powerhouses LSU and Miami. ESPN ranks Simmons as the seventh-best recruit in the 2024 class, as well as the highest ranked edge rusher.

Simmons will join the Longhorns just in time for their inaugural season in the SEC.