March Madness: TCU heads to NCAA men's basketball tournament

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 (9-9 conference) this season.
Credit: AP
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates sinking a three-point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Worth Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are joining the madness!

TCU is headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

They will be facing the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada.

TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

View the full NCAA men's tournament bracket here.

The Fort Worth university (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference) has now made the big tournament three times in the last six seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon.

This season nearly matched last year's record (21-13), which also took them to the NCAA tournament.

According to the school, this is the first time in 70 years that the team made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

TCU recently fell to the Texas Longhorns, 66-60, in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

