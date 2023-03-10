March Madness: TCU heads to NCAA men's basketball tournament

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 (9-9 conference) this season.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are joining the madness!

TCU is headed to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as the No. 6 seed in the West Region.

They will be facing the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada.

TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

The Fort Worth university (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference) has now made the big tournament three times in the last six seasons under head coach Jamie Dixon.

Dancing for the third time in six years and in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 70 years!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/sdQj0NNKM1 — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 12, 2023

This season nearly matched last year's record (21-13), which also took them to the NCAA tournament.

According to the school, this is the first time in 70 years that the team made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.