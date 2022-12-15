NCAA taps Massachusetts governor as new president

Gov. Charlie Baker will take over in March 2023 from Dr. Mark Emmert.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker as its next president Thursday.

Baker will take over in March 2023 from Dr. Mark Emmert. Emmert will stay with the NCAA through June as a consultant.

The NCAA said Baker was chosen for his leadership in bringing people together as governor and his experience "spearheading transformations at high profile institutions in the private and public sectors."

"I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge."