Texas, Washington set to square off in Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington and No. 21 Texas will play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. It will be the fifth meeting between the two Power Five schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

No. 21 Texas (8-4, Big 12; No. 20 CFP) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2, Pac 12; No. 12 CFP), Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

LOCATION: Alamodome, San Antonio.

TOP PLAYERS

Texas: RB Bijan Robinson, 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns. He's tops in Big 12 in rushing and fifth nationally.

Washington: QB Michael Penix Jr., led the country with 4,354 yards passing, also completed 66% of his throws with 29 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Texas: The Longhorns have won three of their last four games, including a 34-27 win at eventual Big 12 champion Kansas State on Nov. 5. Three of Texas' defeats were to ranked opponents by a total of 11 points.

Washington: The Huskies won their final six games of the regular season heading into their first bowl game since 2019.

Lots of incredible games and memories made this season 🏈☔️



See you in San Antonio for one more, Husky Nation!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/chbOZEzOhG — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) December 4, 2022

LAST TIME

Texas 47, Washington 43, Dec. 28, 2001.

BOWL HISTORY

Texas: The Longhorns are 31-24-3 in bowl games. It's Texas' sixth time in the Alamo Bowl, where it has won four of its previous five meetings.