Having already had two toes amputated on his left foot, Sanders was given a new health update by his doctors.

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders could have his left foot amputated, according to doctors at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU).

Sanders, the new head football coach at CU, continues to experience problems with blood flow to his foot.

Sanders had two toes amputated on his left foot in 2021 because of blood clots, causing him to miss three games while coaching at Jackson State.

Sanders allowed camera crews with "Thee Pregame Show" to film a meeting between himself and the CU medical team.

Sanders said the effects from his foot surgeries continue to cause him daily pain.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeon Dr. Donald Jacobs, vascular surgeon Dr. Max Wohlauer, and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold spoke with Sanders about his pain and the possible next steps.

"You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade," Jacobs told Sanders. "He could lose the foot."

"Well, I know what risks are. I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand," Sanders responded.

Sanders said he doesn't have any feeling on the bottom of his foot. He told doctors that if he needs a procedure, he would like to get it done before the start of the football season.

"I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it," Sanders said. "This is the best downtime I have."

Sanders took over the CU football program in early December. Sanders is aiming to turnaround the team that went 1-11 last season.

Sanders' hiring has led to increased fan interest and enthusiasm, including CU selling out its spring game at Folsom Field in April. Colorado has already sold out its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that's happened since 1996.

Colorado opens the season on the road at TCU on Sept. 2.

