Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State

BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl.

The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs deep amid a changing college football landscape where many big-time players are opting out of post-season games. According to Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, every Bronco that has been able to practice has done so leading up to the showdown in the Lone Star State.

"We got a lot of guys that are gonna get an opportunity to go on and play in the NFL," Avalos said. "In our first three practices and all that stuff, they've been out there getting after it and that's been awesome to see how much these guys care about each other and this team. Again, how we finish together is everything. It's important to them."

With college athletes receiving an extra COVID year of eligibility, it is unclear just yet who is staying in the City of Trees and who plans to move on. Broncos like Ezekiel Noa, Davis Koetter and Tyreque Jones have used all their eligibility.

Seniors such as Scott Matlock and JL Skinner are likely heading to the NFL Draft, while the likes of DJ Schramm, Billy Bowens and Riley Smith are still making a decision about their football future.

Regardless of upcoming decisions, there is a burning desire on the Boise State (9-4, 8-0 MW) roster to send a special senior class off with a win against the Mean Green (7-6, 6-2 C-USA) Saturday.

"I am a firm believer that it's because these guys love playing with the brother to their right and their left," defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. "It's easy to get caught up in that, especially when you're a high-profile player that has potential to play in the NFL. It can quickly become all about me, and that's just not this group. That's not these players."

The Frisco Bowl also weighs heavy as it marks the coaching finale for Boise State interim offensive coordinator and NFL great Dirk Koetter, who is hoping to leave rising quarterback Taylen Green with "a win" as a departing gift.

In addition to the thrill of playing in a bowl game on the national stage, the excitement is also building for Boise State players from the Lone Star State. The Broncos' roster currently lists 13 Texas natives, including multiple starters on both sides of the ball, who will get to play in front of family and friends.

Kickoff in the Lone Star State is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN. For more information on ways to watch and listen to the game, matchup statistics, odds and predictions, breakout features and more, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 66.3% chance to hoist its first bowl trophy since 2017. The platform's PickCenter also favors the blue and orange by 10.5, with an over/under of 59.5.

The Frisco Bowl lines in Las Vegas agree with ESPN, as FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET and others list the Mean Green as 10.5-point underdogs against Boise State.

