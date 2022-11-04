Jumping up: TCU makes big leap in 2nd College Football Playoff rankings

The Horned Frogs remain undefeated at 9-0 and take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Moving on up!

In the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the TCU Horned Frogs have jumped from the No. 7 spot to the No. 4 spot.

The second iteration of the CFP rankings came after the Horned Frogs improved to 9-0 on the season. TCU got its ninth win of the season after beating Texas Tech, 34-24, at home.

Here is a look at the entire top 25, according to the College Football Playoff committee:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU Southern California Alabama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn State North Carolina NC State Tulane Texas Kansas State Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida State Kentucky Washington

Last season, the four teams that were "in" and made the CFP were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Cincinnati.

Alabama and Georgia won their respective semifinal games, and the Bulldogs beat the Crimson Tide to claim the national championship.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the CFP since it began in 2014:

Alabama: 7 times

Clemson: 6 times

Ohio State: 4 times

Oklahoma: 4 times

Georgia: 2 times

Notre Dame: 2 times

LSU: 1 time

Oregon: 1 time

Florida State: 1 time

Michigan: 1 time

Michigan State: 1 time

Washington: 1 time

Cincinnati: 1 time

UP NEXT

TCU takes on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Nov. 12. The game will be aired on WFAA at 6:30 p.m. College Gameday will also be in Austin for the second time this season.