This North Texas city has been selected to host the 2030 NCAA Men's Final Four

DFW is also no stranger to hosting March Madness. Arlington, Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth have all hosted men’s preliminary rounds on 20 different occasions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to North Texas in 2030!

Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one of four future host sites for the tournament.

This will be the second time the Final Four will be held at AT&T Stadium, which hosted the event in 2014. But it’s the third time in DFW; Dallas hosted it in 1986.

AT&T Stadium maintains a clean sweep of Final Four attendance records, according to the NCAA. The stadium has drawn 79,444 fans to the national semifinals and 79,238 more to the championship game for a two-session total of 158,682.

Dallas is also set to host the 2023 and 2031 Women’s Final Four and the 2024 men’s South Regional, too.

“We were really impressed with how the presenters from Detroit and North Texas rebounded from the disappointment of not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle and put their best foot forward during this entire process,” Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee said.

“These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four.”

The other four host cities that were announced Tuesday include Detroit (Ford Field) in 2027, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) in 2028 and Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) in 2029.