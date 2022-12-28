One-on-one with TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs' Heisman Finalist and on-field leader

TCU QB Max Duggan sat down with WFAA's Jonah Javad days before the Duggan and the Horned Frogs play in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Max Duggan has just had one of those years.

Heck, he even became the first TCU quarterback ever to win the Davey O'Brien trophy – named for a guy who played at TCU, no less! – that's handed out to the nation's top college quarterback each year.

But the best could still be yet to come for Duggan.

On New Year's Eve, he and the Horned Frogs will travel to Glendale, Arizona, to face the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl with a bid in the national championship game on the line.

As he and his teammates prepare for that moment, Duggan sat down with WFAA's Jonah Javad days ahead to talk about everything that's led up to this moment.

Over the course of the chat, which can be viewed at the top of this article, Duggan opened up about about growing up with two adopted siblings, his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and the roller coaster year he's endured in his senior season -- including his recent graduation from TCU.

His major: Business marketing.

After a year like Duggan's just had, is that something he'll actually put to good use in the coming years?