Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman out for season with lower leg injury

Head coach Jimbo Fisher has announced that Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson will be the new backup quarterback for Max Johnson.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the rest of the season with an injury he sustained against Auburn, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher in an SEC teleconference.

The news was initially reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Fisher also reported during the teleconference that Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson will be the new backup quarterback for the Aggies.

On Monday at a press conference in College Station, head coach Jimbo Fisher described Weigman's status as "day to day" and stated that he believed that his injury was a sprain, rather than the fracture that was recently revealed.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman even commented on the news during the SEC teleconference, saying he is "sorry to hear the news".

Weigman left A&M's SEC opening game against Auburn, but the offense was still able to continue rolling with backup Max Johnson, who had two passing touchdowns--one of which was to his brother, Jake--in the Aggies' 27-10 win over the Tigers.

However, for Texas A&M football fans, they may be getting a sense of déjà vu seeing starters become injured, presenting players further down the roster's depth chart with an opportunity to shine. Last year, Johnson played a small number of games before being sidelined for the season due to a broken bone injury in his throwing hand. Similarly, Haynes King also left games with injuries, putting Weigman--who was a true freshman at the time--in the spotlight.

Texas A&M's upcoming match against Arkansas will take place at 11 a.m. in Dallas at Cowboy Stadium.

