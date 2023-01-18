Report: TCU to hire Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator

With Kendal Briles running the Razorbacks' offense, Arkansas averaged 32.5 points per game in 2022, the program's best average in the last seven seasons.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendal Briles, son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles, is expected to leave his role as Arkansas' offensive coordinator to become the offensive coordinator at TCU, according to a report from 247Sports.

The announcement came after former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, accepted the offensive coordinator job at Clemson University.

Kendal Briles' collegiate coaching career began under his father at Baylor, where he served as an inside receivers coach, passing game coordinator and offensive coordinator. Kendal Briles has since been the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic (2017), Houston (2018), Florida State (2019) and Arkansas (2020-present).

TCU's reported hiring of Kendal Briles is considered controversial given the sexual assault scandal that happened at Baylor while he was there. Art Briles was fired from his head coaching position in 2016 and the university's president at the time, Ken Starr, resigned as a result of the controversy. Kendal Briles' last season coaching at Baylor was also 2016.

In 2021, the NCAA released a report stating Baylor did not violate NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence on campus.

"Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus but argued those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules. Ultimately, and with tremendous reluctance, this panel agrees," the panel said in its decision. "To arrive at a different outcome would require the [committee] to ignore the rules the Association's membership has adopted — rules under which the [committee] is required to adjudicate. Such an outcome would be antithetical to the integrity of the infractions process."

With Kendal Briles running the Razorbacks' offense, Arkansas averaged 32.5 points per game in 2022, the program's best average in the last seven seasons.