TCU QB Max Duggan is racking up awards for senior season performance

The Horned Frogs' quarterback is a Heisman Award contender, but he's already been named winner of a number of other end-of-season awards.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan has had a heck of a senior season, and he's being showered with awards -- and nominations for awards -- as a result.

Perhaps that's to be expected. Duggan, after all, is at the top of the Big 12 Conference in basically every passing category.

Here's a breakdown of where he ranks, statistically, among his Big 12 quarterback peers:

Passing yards (3070) – 1st

Passing efficiency (171.26) – 1st

Passing yards per completion (13.89) – 1st

Passing yards per attempt (9.25) – 1st

Passing TDs (29) – 1st

Comp. % (66.56) – 1st

INTs (3) – 2nd

By any stretch, that's one heck of an impressive season!

That senior season performance has already earned Duggan the following awards and finalist nominations:

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team

Davey O'Brien Award Finalist (awarded to the nation's top college quarterback)

Walter Camp Award (awarded to the collegiate American football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA coaches and sports information directors)

2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner (awarded to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback in college football)

While the formal finalists for the Heisman Trophy have not yet been announced, Duggan appears to be a front-runner in that contest, too. ESPN currently has him ranked as the second-most likely winner for the prize -- significantly behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but still!

Duggan isn't the only TCU player racking up end-of-year plaudits, either. A number of his teammates were also named in today's released of All-Big 12 Conference honors. Here's who earned what:

Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year

• Sonny Dykes

Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year:

Johnny Hodges, linebacker

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year:

Derius Davis, punt return/kick return

First-team All-Big 12:

Kendre Miller, running back

Quentin Johnston, wide receiver

Alan Ali, offensive lineman

Steve Avila, offensive lineman

Griffin Kell, kicker

Derius Davis, kick return/punt return

Dee Winters, linebacker

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, corner

Josh Newton, corner

Second-team All-Big 12:

Johnny Hodges, linebacker

All-Big 12 honorable mention:

Taye Barber, wide receiver

Millard Bradford, defensive back

Bud Clark, defensive back

Andrew Coker, offensive line

Brandon Coleman, offensive live

Derius Davis, wide reciever

Dylan Horton, defensive line

Jamoi Hodge, linebacker

Jordy Sandy, punter

Jared Wiley, tight end

