TCU QB Max Duggan is racking up awards for senior season performance

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU quarterback Max Duggan has had a heck of a senior season, and he's being showered with awards -- and nominations for awards -- as a result.
Perhaps that's to be expected. Duggan, after all, is at the top of the Big 12 Conference in basically every passing category.
Here's a breakdown of where he ranks, statistically, among his Big 12 quarterback peers:
- Passing yards (3070) – 1st
- Passing efficiency (171.26) – 1st
- Passing yards per completion (13.89) – 1st
- Passing yards per attempt (9.25) – 1st
- Passing TDs (29) – 1st
- Comp. % (66.56) – 1st
- INTs (3) – 2nd
By any stretch, that's one heck of an impressive season!
That senior season performance has already earned Duggan the following awards and finalist nominations:
- Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year
- 2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team
- Davey O'Brien Award Finalist (awarded to the nation's top college quarterback)
- Walter Camp Award (awarded to the collegiate American football player of the year, as decided by a group of NCAA coaches and sports information directors)
- 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner (awarded to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback in college football)
While the formal finalists for the Heisman Trophy have not yet been announced, Duggan appears to be a front-runner in that contest, too. ESPN currently has him ranked as the second-most likely winner for the prize -- significantly behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams, but still!
Duggan isn't the only TCU player racking up end-of-year plaudits, either. A number of his teammates were also named in today's released of All-Big 12 Conference honors. Here's who earned what:
Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year
• Sonny Dykes
Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year:
- Johnny Hodges, linebacker
Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year:
- Derius Davis, punt return/kick return
First-team All-Big 12:
- Kendre Miller, running back
- Quentin Johnston, wide receiver
- Alan Ali, offensive lineman
- Steve Avila, offensive lineman
- Griffin Kell, kicker
- Derius Davis, kick return/punt return
- Dee Winters, linebacker
- Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, corner
- Josh Newton, corner
Second-team All-Big 12:
- Johnny Hodges, linebacker
All-Big 12 honorable mention:
- Taye Barber, wide receiver
- Millard Bradford, defensive back
- Bud Clark, defensive back
- Andrew Coker, offensive line
- Brandon Coleman, offensive live
- Derius Davis, wide reciever
- Dylan Horton, defensive line
- Jamoi Hodge, linebacker
- Jordy Sandy, punter
- Jared Wiley, tight end
