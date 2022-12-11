Best College GameDay signs from TCU Horned Frogs-Texas Longhorns show

One of the best parts of College GameDay? The signs. Here's some of our favorites.

AUSTIN, Texas — College GameDay is in Austin, Texas, for the second time this season.

ESPN's flagship college football show went to the Lone Star State capital for the UT-Alabama game earlier in the season and have returned with the TCU Horned Frogs coming to town.

One of the staples of College GameDay are the incredible signs in the crowd. Some are very creative. Sometimes they're bad, but regardless, the signs make for great banter online.

So, without further ado, we wanted to share some of the signs making the rounds on the internet from the Forty Acres:

This one was clever. High-brow. Bravo, sir.

This sign is ... factually inaccurate. Isn't 9-0 pretty good?

We think so. Nice try!

Texas fans are just haters. We all know Santa Claus is real. C'mon!

Love the thought to weave in the holidays though.

OK ... that's pretty good.

You know there were going to be hypnotoad signs out there.

And even though Texas is facing TCU on Saturday, of course Oklahoma and Texas A&M still took some ricochet shots.

Desmond Howard picked TCU to win, while the rest of the panel chose the Longhorns. TCU vs. Texas will air on WFAA at 6:30 p.m.