TCU-Texas Tech tickets are going to cost a pretty penny

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU looks to continue its undefeated season on Saturday as the Horned Frogs host the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 7 nationally in the season's inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, so getting tickets to the upcoming game are going to be pricey.
WFAA looked at multiple ticket-buying markets, and as of this writing, the cheapest tickets available (for two people) was $135 for a seat in the upper bowl (section 233).
Here is a breakdown of the cheapest-available tickets among the different ticket-buying services (note: these prices are fluid as ticket availability and proximity to kickoff varies):
- Ticketmaster: $221, Section 410
- Vividseats: $162, Section 410
- Seat Geek: $149, Section 410
- StubHub: $135, Section 233
TCU and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
