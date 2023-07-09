Austin, Tuscaloosa mayors make barbecue bet ahead of Texas vs. Alabama game

This isn't the first time the outcome of a Longhorns game has had meat on the line.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's arguably the biggest game in college football this weekend – and now it's spurred a friendly wager between two mayors.

The Texas Longhorns face Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, in a highly-hyped match-up between two of the most talked about teams this season.

Now the mayors of Austin and Tuscaloosa are taking a page out of the Red River Rivalry book, placing a beef-based wager on the outcome of the game.

On Sept. 6, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox shared a tweet announcing the bet.

"Mayor [Kirk] Watson and I have a bet. If Alabama loses, I'm going to be sending him some Dreamland BBQ – it's outstanding. If Texas loses, he's going to send me some Micklethwait [Craft Meats] BBQ, that I hear is outstanding itself," Maddox said. "So neither one of us really can lose."

Maddox also tossed in a dig at the seating situation at last year's match-up between Texas and Alabama, when the Crimson Tide traveled to Austin and ultimately defeated the Longhorns by one point. Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" didn't make the trip because of where they were expected to sit at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Sports Illustrated reports that the Longhorn Band won't travel for this year's game.

This week is one of the biggest Alabama games ever, as the @TexasLonghorns come to Tuscaloosa for a rematch with @AlabamaFTBL in Bryant-Denny.



Austin Mayor @KirkPWatson and I have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of the game. Watch this video to learn more. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Ia5JMUJOwM — Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) September 6, 2023

On Sept. 7, Watson responded to Maddox's tweet about the wager – with the help of his "security detail," Hook 'Em.

"I'm accepting the challenge of Mayor Maddox of Tuscaloosa," Watson said before reiterating the terms of the agreement. "Two great teams, it ought to be a wonderful Saturday. And let's say it: hook 'em."

Hey, Mayor @WaltMaddox, game on.🤘



I’m sorry you won’t be able to enjoy some award-winning Micklethwait @CraftMeats, but I sure do look forward to trying some Dreamland BBQ after @TexasFootball beats Bama Saturday night.



A fun game between two great teams!#HookEm @UTAustin https://t.co/bWqUsVx98u pic.twitter.com/iPxbW47VIB — Mayor Kirk Watson (@KirkPWatson) September 7, 2023

As we mentioned, this isn't the first time the outcome of a Longhorns game has had meat on the line. In recent years, the governors of Texas and Oklahoma have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big rivalry game between the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott wagered some Railhead Smokehouse Barbecue from Fort Worth. Meanwhile, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he'd lay down some Oklahoma Certified Steaks if OU didn't take home the win.

Texas beat Oklahoma, 49-0.

Kickoff for the Texas vs. Alabama game is Saturday at 6 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

