UConn falls to Texas Tech 3-2 behind dominate pitching by Molina

The Huskies had a scoring chance in the eighth, but Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel stranded the tying run at third to end the inning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Texas Tech starter Mason Molina (6-2) struck out 10 in six innings and the Red Raiders took down UConn 3-2 on Friday in the Gainesville Regional.

No. 3 seed Texas Tech (40-21), in its seventh consecutive postseason bid, moves on to the winner’s bracket on Saturday, while second-seeded UConn (43-16-1) plays a loser-out game. The Red Raiders reached 40 wins for the sixth time since 2013 under coach Tim Tadlock.

Zac Vooletich hit a two-run single up the middle in the fifth inning to give Texas Tech a 3-0 lead.

UConn trimmed its deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the seventh. The Huskies had another scoring chance in the eighth, but Texas Tech reliever Brandon Beckel stranded the tying run at third to end the inning.

Molina (6-2) allowed just one hit and two earned runs, and Josh Sanders picked up his first save of the season.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.