USF names Tennessee OC Alex Golesh as new head coach

During his time with the Vols, Golesh's offense ranked No. 1 in scoring and total offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly a month since Jeff Scott was relieved of his duties as head coach for USF, the school is set to officially hire his replacement.

Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted an offer to be the Bulls' next head coach, USF Athletics said Sunday in a news release.

Golesh was also linked to the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to 247Sports.

Golesh is also the Vols' first Broyles Award finalist since 1998, according to Knoxville News Sentinel.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Golesh as the new leader of our program. He is a dynamic coach and recruiter who is relentless in pursuit of excellence, as evidenced by his outstanding track record of elevating numerous programs. He also happens to be one of the most creative and successful offensive minds in college football,” USF VP of Athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement.

“Alex has worked his way up through the college ranks, been a key part of successful program-building at numerous stops and has developed perhaps the most fearsome offensive attack in college football today. We are very excited that he and his wife, Alexis, and their children, Corbin and Barrett, are joining our Bulls family and he will lead us into an exciting future of USF football.”

The 38-year-old will replace Scott, who had a 4-28 record as USF's head coach throughout his three seasons with the team and 1-26 against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Scott was fired on Sunday, Nov. 6, a day after the Bulls' 54-28 loss against Temple.

USF said Golesh will be introduced to Bulls Nation at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the USF Alumni Center.