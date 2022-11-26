Nebraska hires former Baylor coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head football coach at the University of Nebraska

WACO, Texas — Former Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule and the University of Nebraska have agreed on a deal to make Rhule their next head coach, according to the university.

Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers this past October after two and a half seasons in the NFL. He went 11-27 in 38 games with the Panthers after leaving Baylor.

In a statement from the University of Nebraska, they said:

"The 47-year-old Rhule has built an impressive coaching resume over the past 25 seasons with experience at both the collegiate and professional levels. Rhule has served as a head coach for the past 10 years, including seven seasons in the collegiate ranks and the past three seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

Alberts said Rhule's success as the head coach at Temple and Baylor provides evidence of Rhule's ability to build a program and made him an ideal fit at Nebraska.

"It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie, and their family to Nebraska," Alberts said. "Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program. Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."

