'Super excited' | Needville Little League team looking to go all the way in Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The boys from Needville are only one win away from playing in the Little League World Series Championship game, but their head coach says they already feel like rock stars.

The team from a town of only 3,000 people has been competing in Williamsport, Pennsylvania since August 12 and has spent their days practicing, exploring and meeting other players from around the world.

KHOU 11's Janelle Bludau spoke with head Coach Andy McRae and his son, Jagger, about what keeps their team so tight.

"A lot of practice," Jagger, the team's third-baseman, said. "We've played together since we were like 5 or 6, so we know each other pretty well."

Andy McRae said the team's been treated like rock stars so far.

"They're giving autographs and taking pictures with people," he said. "The Little League does a really good job of, you know, you get to meet people from all over the world. They get to miss two weeks of school, they're super excited about that."

Needville will need to beat California on Saturday in the U.S. Championship game to advance to the final game on Sunday.