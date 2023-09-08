Needville advances after 3-1 win over El Segundo at Little League World Series

The Needville Little Leaguers advance to the next round of the winner's bracket to take on Northeast Seattle Little League.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Needville Little League beat El Segundo Little League 3-1 on Monday night at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Needville represents the Southwest Region at the tournament while the team from El Segundo, California represents the West Region.

How did they get here?

Last Wednesday, Needville won their first game of the tournament over the Mid-Atlantic team from Media, Pennsylvania. Then, on Friday, they beat the Midwest Region team from Fargo, North Dakota.

What's next

Needville advances to the next round of the winner's bracket, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday against the Northeast Seattle Little League team, which is the Northwest Region representative.