Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith to present at ACM Awards in Frisco

The awards show kicks off (pun intended) on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m. CST from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

FRISCO, Texas — The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards show is coming to North Texas on Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, hosted by country music legends, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

Last month, the ACM awards announced its list of performers, which include Parton, Luke Combs, East Texas native Miranda Lambert and more. Check out the full list here.

On Tuesday, a list of the presenters was released, which features a current Dallas Cowboy and a legendary one.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith are among those presenting awards from the Star on Thursday.

Here is a list of the presenters:

Gabby Barrett

BRELAND

Brandy Clark

Jordan Davis

Mickey Guyton

Tyler Hubbard

T.J. Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

MacKenzie Porter

Dak Prescott

Emmitt Smith

Tanya Tucker

Trisha Yearwood

Parton is also holding a pop-up store throughout the event.

To celebrate the show, the academy is hosting a country kickoff from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday at The Star in Frisco – a free fan festival with live music, food trucks and a beer garden.

For a list of all the ACM Award nominees, click here.

The ACM Awards two-hour show will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 6 p.m. CST. The full rebroadcast will be available to watch after the show on Prime Video.