Not again! Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's woes continue as first extra point attempt is blocked by 49ers

The Cowboys kicker is still looking to bounce back from a horrendous outing against Tampa Bay when he missed four extra points.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Another playoff game, another missed extra point.

At least this time Brett Maher can chalk that one up as blocked.

The Dallas Cowboys scored the first touchdown of Sunday's divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

And, of course, after the TD celebrations were over, all eyes were on Maher.

The Cowboys kicker has been in the spotlight since last Monday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he missed four extra point attempts in a row, which was an NFL record. A bad record.

Dallas fans held their breath as Maher attempted an extra point against the 49ers in the second quarter after a touchdown to take the early lead.

And well, the "nightmaher" continued.

Maher's extra point attempt was blocked and the scored stayed 6-3 in favor of Dallas.

The replay of the attempt showed Maher kick the ball low and the ball even appeared to hook left. So, it's unclear if the kick would have been good in the first place if it wasn't blocked.

It's safe to say Cowboys fans will continue sweat and panic during every Maher attempt -- field goal or PAT -- for the rest of the 49ers game.

It's also not a good sign when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is in a wheelchair, claims even he could kick better than Maher.

Yikes!