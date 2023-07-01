Damar Hamlin: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night. His message: thank you.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday took to social media for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

His message: thank you.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he said Saturday evening. "The love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

It was the latest positive development for the second-year pro from Pittsburgh who has been receiving treatment at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night, after he was resuscitated on the field.

The Bills had provided an update earlier in the day.

"Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition. He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent," the team said on social media.

Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.



He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 7, 2023

Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3” jersey patches.