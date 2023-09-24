Cardinals leading Cowboys 21-10 at halftime

The Cowboys were penalized 10 times for 72 yards in the first half.

GLENDALE, Ariz — After dominant performances in the first two weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys have come back down to earth (so far) in week 3.

The Cowboys were penalized 10 times for 72 yards in the first half, as the underdog Arizona Cardinals lead 21-10 at halftime.

The Cardinals have shredded the Cowboys defense for 182 rushing yards on 16 carries, including three runs of 26 yards or more.

The game's longest play was a 45-yard touchdown run by Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore to put Arizona up 15-3 in the second quarter.

After recording 10 sacks through the first two games, the Cowboys pass rush only sacked elusive Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs once (for one yard) in the first half.

The absence of Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, who's out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice Thursday, has not been as glaring as some fans or pundits may have expected.

Dallas held Arizona to 85 yards passing in the first two quarters.

The Cowboys offense, meanwhile, has sputtered with three normal starters looking on.

All Pro right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) are out this week with injuries. While not ruled inactive, Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith did not start Sunday's game as he deals with a knee injury.

The Cowboys starting offensive line for Week 3 was:

LT Chuma Edoga

LG Tyler Smith

C Brock Hoffman

RG T.J. Bass

RT Terence Steele

Perhaps the most surprising stat of the first half: Electrifying Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has just one catch through the first 30 minutes, as the Cardinals offense outgained the Cowboys offense by 113 yards (266-153).