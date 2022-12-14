Commanders Dan Snyder discussed during NFL league meeting with owners

A 79-page report concluded that Snyder interfered with the NFL's investigation into his organization, and that the NFL was aware of the interference and did nothing.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRVING, Texas — Despite Commanders owner Dan Snyder not being on the agenda during the NFL's league meeting in Irving, Texas, he was talked about.

NFL owners had a "privileged session" a the end of Wednesday's meetings and the owners briefly talked about the Oversight Committee report and DC Attorney General lawsuit that involves Mr. Snyder.

"More has to be revealed and we need to talk about it amongst the 31 [NFL owners]. That didn't happen today," said Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In October, Irsay claimed he believed there is "merit to remove" Snyder. Irsay became the first NFL owner to speak publicly about Snyder's future with the league. Forcing Snyder to sell the team would be unprecedented and require 24 votes from the league's 32 owners.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said he has a positive relationship with Mr. Snyder, didn't want to comment on the matter but said the relationship is still good.

"We want to be really guarded what happens in the meetings. I had a good meeting with Tanya [Snyder]," said Jones. "My relationship with Dan is good."

Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media at the end of the league meetings.

Goodell was included in Racine's lawsuit and Oversight Committee's report. That yearlong investigation by Congress included 11 hours of closed-door testimony by Snyder, a bombshell memo in which it was revealed that Snyder conducted his own so-called shadow investigation, and was one of several investigations with Snyder at the center.

"The results of the committee's report were questions that were asked," said Goodell. "There were comments about secret agreements. There weren't secret agreements. They were legal documents that were explained but all of that was brought back into that."

The 79-page report concluded that Snyder interfered with the NFL's investigation into his organization, that the NFL was aware of the interference and did nothing to stop it nor did the league penalize Snyder for impeding their investigation.

"The Committee’s investigation shows that the NFL has not protected workers from sexual harassment and abuse, has failed to ensure victims can speak out without fear of retaliation, and has not sought true accountability for those responsible, even after decades of misconduct," the report states. "Congress should act swiftly to address these deficiencies and protect workers across the United States."