Keys to victory: Cowboys can’t take Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence lightly

After the Dallas Cowboys barely survived Houston in Week 14, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars present a test in Week 15.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be taking their show on the road after spending almost a month at the friendly confines of AT&T Stadium. Dallas enjoyed success at home, winning all three games, but now they’ll head to Florida with a road record of 3-2 this season.

Awaiting the Cowboys in Week 15 are the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 3-2 in their last five games and are coming off a blowout win over the AFC South leading Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys lost their only other trip to Jacksonville, in the season-opener in 2006, so they’ll be looking to add another city to their win ledger.

If the Cowboys can get the win, they will set up an intriguing matchup with the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. First things first, though.

Here are the keys to beating the Jaguars in Week 15:

Cool off red-hot Trevor Lawrence

After a rough rookie season, Lawrence has drastically improved in his second season under center and has been playing his best football over the last four games. Lawrence has thrown 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season, but in the last four weeks, the second year QB has thrown for 10 scores without an interception.

Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14 after throwing for a career-high 368 yards, three touchdowns while rushing for another.

The Jaguars have played against some of the weaker passing defenses recently, and Lawrence is doing what any good QB does by taking advantage.

Rejoin the sack parade

The Cowboys went into the Week 14 matchup against Houston leading the league in sacks and had recorded at least one sack in 24 consecutive contests. With zero sacks against the Texans, the streak ended. Now, in Week 15, the easiest way to limit Lawrence’s success, and do what they do best, will be for Dallas to put pressure on the young quarterback.

Jacksonville’s offensive line is among the worst in the league at giving up pressure and the Cowboys need to come after Lawrence to throw off his rhythm. Despite allowing all that heat, it’s also an offensive line that has only allowed 23 sacks, which is near the bottom third in the NFL. Lawrence has good mobility and can avoid taking hits, so the Cowboys will need to make those pressures count.

To stop the Jaguars’ passing attack, which ranks as a top 10 unit, the Cowboys will need to harass Lawrence into mistakes.

Be effective in the passing game

The defense in Jacksonville isn’t adept at defending the pass, so quarterback Dak Prescott should be able to pick apart a secondary that’s allowed 21 scores through the air. The Jaguars are 28th in the league in passing defense, giving up over 250 yards per game and have given up at least two passing touchdowns in four of their last five games.

Before throwing for just one touchdown last week, Prescott had thrown for at least two scores in every game since he returned from his thumb injury in Week 7. With wide receiver CeeDee Lamb picking up his play recently, and fellow wideout Michael Gallup getting healthier, the Cowboys can pass the ball to win. Add in former AFC South aficionado T.Y. Hilton, who is set to make his Cowboys debut, and they’ll have the weapons to pick apart the Jaguars.

The Jaguars’ secondary has 10 interceptions this year, but the cornerbacks are responsible for just two of those turnovers. Jacksonville only has two cornerbacks with more than three years of experience, so the Cowboys should attack an inexperienced group.

Ruin Jacksonville’s confidence early

The Jaguars are 3-2 in their last five games, and while that still leaves under .500 for the season (5-8), they are a team on the rise under new coach Doug Pederson.

However, they are still lacking consistency. After each of their last three wins, all impressive in their own right, the Jaguars have played poorly the following week.

Jaguars have been good lately, 3-2 in their last 5 games. However, after each win has come a letdown performance.



Is that coming again after beating the 1st Place Titans last week? — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) December 16, 2022

After the comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, the Jaguars got beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. The following week, the Jaguars pulled the upset over the Baltimore Ravens, only to get steamrolled the next week by the Detroit Lions.

Now, the Jaguars are coming off their biggest win of the season and sit just two games out of the playoffs with four to play. The Jaguars are smelling blood after last week’s annihilation of Tennessee and another good showing would boost their confidence.

To stop that from happening, the Cowboys need to impose their will early and pressure them to play well. That’s when the doubt and self-destruction can occur and that could give Dallas the opportunity to collect their 11th win of the season and punch their ticket to the playoffs.