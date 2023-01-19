The Cowboys have the youngest roster of the 8 remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, study says

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys might be good for a while, folks. Hol' up, we dem (young) boyz!
A report from bookies.com showed that Dallas has the youngest roster of the eight remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs. Here is a breakdown of those teams and their average roster age:
- Buffalo Bills: 26 years, 9 months
- San Francisco 49ers: 26 years, 8 months
- Cincinnati Bengals: 26 years, 3 months
- Philadelphia Eagles: 26 years, 2 months
- New York Giants: 26 years, 1 month
- Kansas City Chiefs: 26 years, 1 month
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 25 Years, 11 months
- Dallas Cowboys: 25 years, 9 months
According to the study, Dallas has the fourth-youngest roster in the entire NFL.
For context, the average age of an NFL player, according to the study, is 26 years, 5 months, and 12 days. That translates to a March 26, 1996 birthdate.
Dallas rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is the seventh-youngest player in the NFL.
Dallas and San Francisco will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Cowboys are four-point underdogs. The Cowboys are also holding an official watch party outside of AT&T Stadium.
More Cowboys coverage: