Nfl

The Cowboys have the youngest roster of the 8 remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, study says

Dallas also has the fourth-youngest roster in the entire NFL, according to the study.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys might be good for a while, folks. Hol' up, we dem (young) boyz!

A report from bookies.com showed that Dallas has the youngest roster of the eight remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs. Here is a breakdown of those teams and their average roster age: 

  • Buffalo Bills: 26 years, 9 months
  • San Francisco 49ers: 26 years, 8 months
  • Cincinnati Bengals: 26 years, 3 months
  • Philadelphia Eagles: 26 years, 2 months
  • New York Giants: 26 years, 1 month
  • Kansas City Chiefs: 26 years, 1 month
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: 25 Years, 11 months
  • Dallas Cowboys: 25 years, 9 months

According to the study, Dallas has the fourth-youngest roster in the entire NFL.

For context, the average age of an NFL player, according to the study, is 26 years, 5 months, and 12 days. That translates to a March 26, 1996 birthdate. 

Dallas rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is the seventh-youngest player in the NFL. 

Dallas and San Francisco will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Cowboys are four-point underdogs. The Cowboys are also holding an official watch party outside of AT&T Stadium.

