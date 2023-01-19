The Cowboys have the youngest roster of the 8 remaining teams in the NFL playoffs, study says

Dallas also has the fourth-youngest roster in the entire NFL, according to the study.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys might be good for a while, folks. Hol' up, we dem (young) boyz!

A report from bookies.com showed that Dallas has the youngest roster of the eight remaining teams in the NFL Playoffs. Here is a breakdown of those teams and their average roster age:

Buffalo Bills: 26 years, 9 months

San Francisco 49ers: 26 years, 8 months

Cincinnati Bengals: 26 years, 3 months

Philadelphia Eagles: 26 years, 2 months

New York Giants: 26 years, 1 month

Kansas City Chiefs: 26 years, 1 month

Jacksonville Jaguars: 25 Years, 11 months

Dallas Cowboys: 25 years, 9 months

According to the study, Dallas has the fourth-youngest roster in the entire NFL.

For context, the average age of an NFL player, according to the study, is 26 years, 5 months, and 12 days. That translates to a March 26, 1996 birthdate.

Dallas rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is the seventh-youngest player in the NFL.