'It's a boy!' | Dak Prescott helps with fan gender reveal at his youth football camp

FRISCO, Texas — An expecting mom and Cowboys fan just had a star-studded gender reveal.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped deliver the news at his annual ProCamp youth football camp over the weekend. Prescott took a card out of an envelope that read, "It's a boy!!"
Prescott gave the fan – who was wearing his jersey – a hug and congratulated her as the surrounding crowd cheered. The heartwarming moment was posted on Instagram by ProCamp:
"That is awesome," Prescott said to her, before giving her a high five.
Congratulations to this soon-to-be mom on the awesome news and what a super cool way to announce it for a Cowboys fan!
