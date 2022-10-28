Keys to victory: How Cowboys can beat Bears in Week 8 matchup

The Chicago Bears are the last opponent for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their bye week which gives Dallas an opportunity to roll into the second half on a high note.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are looking to start streaking again after getting back in the win column last week.

One win is nice but stacking them on top of each other is even better, and the Cowboys have a chance to make it two in a row before their bye week arrives.

Standing in the way are the Chicago Bears, who are coming to town as the Cowboys officially move beyond the halfway mark of their home schedule with Week 8’s matchup. The Bears are coming off a big win against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, so it’s a short week for them to prepare for Dallas.

Here are the keys for the Cowboys to beat the Bears in Week 8 and be happy heading into their bye:

Don’t get run over

The Bears don’t have an explosive offense, but they do have an elite rushing attack that is the best in the NFL at 181 yards per game. Their offense has a trio of dangerous ball carriers and have the most running attempts in the league.

Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert lead the way in the backfield, combining for 772 rushing yards and five scores. Montgomery is listed as the starter and gets the majority of the opportunities, but Herbert leads the Bears in yards, while averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry.

Chicago’s running back tandem is eerily similar to how the Cowboys utilize their backfield. Montgomery is the hammer who starts and does much of the dirty work, like Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott but Herbert is more efficient and explosive akin to Tony Pollard for the Cowboys.

That duo would be tough enough to stop, however the offense brings a third option into the mix with quarterback Justin Fields. The second year quarterback is third in the league in rushing for a signal caller and is second on the Bears in rushing yards with 364. Fields has the athletic ability to create outside the pocket with his legs and is tough to stop in the open field.

The Cowboys meanwhile have struggled to stop the run this season and dual-threat quarterbacks have given them trouble. Dan Quinn’s defense had trouble stopping a similar backfield when Dallas played the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, and the Bears present the same kind of challenge.

If the Cowboys can stop the run and make the Bears one dimensional, they should win this game.

The Bears are all over the spectrum offensively. Best rushing team in the league thanks to their two-headed monster at RB and Fields.



But they're dead last in passing yards per game, barely averaging over 125 ypg. How is that possible in this age of football? — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) October 28, 2022

Chicago is dead last in the NFL in passing. Fields and the passing game have not shown the ability to consistently move the ball as they rely on their running game and defense to lead the way.

Pressure Fields

One of the biggest problems with the Bears on offense is protecting the quarterback. Chicago’s offensive line is a work in progress and Fields holds onto the ball way too long, a combination that has led to a league-high 27 sacks taken.

To make the situation more advantageous for the Cowboys, the Bears’ line could be down three starting offensive linemen. Center Lucas Patrick was hurt in their last game and was placed on injured reserve, while right tackle Larry Borom hasn’t practiced this week due to concussion protocol. If Borom doesn’t play, the Bears will be playing backups on three spots and the Cowboys, who lead the league in sacks, should be able to harass Fields.

Even when the Bears have their full complement of linemen, it’s a group that has struggled to keep Fields out of harm's way. With his athletic ability, Fields has a tendency to sit in the pocket to try to extend plays, which has contributed to sacks.

The Bears are figuring it out on offense and are coming off one of their best outputs of the season, but Fields has been sacked multiple times in every game this season.

Stay committed to the run

The Bears have a solid defense, one that is allowing under 19 points per game, but they aren’t the classic group that forces turnovers or gets to the quarterback. It’s also a unit weakened by trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles this week.

The strongest unit for Chicago is their passing defense. The Bears are allowing just over 180 yards per game through the air.

However, it’s the run defense that has given them fits so far this season as they have allowed close to 150 yards on the ground per contest. In their four losses, they have given up 203, 262, 117, and 128 yards respectively. In total, the Bears have given up the third-most rushing touchdowns on the year with 10 allowed.

The Cowboys might not be at full strength if starting running back Elliott can’t go, but that shouldn’t discourage the offense from running it at a weak rushing defense.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) doing "better than we anticipated," per Mike McCarthy but would need to practice tomorrow to play vs. Bears. So, still an uphill battle — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 28, 2022

Running back 1A Tony Pollard will be asked to step up and take most of the carries if Elliott can’t play. Pollard is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season and is the more efficient runner. Dallas has leaned on Pollard to shoulder the load as the starter before – the last time coming in 2020 – and the speedy running back answered the call with 132 yards and two scores.

To spell Pollard, the Cowboys would likely elevate running back Malik Davis from the practice squad. Davis had a great preseason and would be seeing his first NFL action.

Either way, the Cowboys should look to pound the ball against a poor Bears rushing defense.

