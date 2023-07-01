Potential difference makers dot Cowboys roster ahead of training camp

The Dallas Cowboys have a handful of players worth keeping an eye on ahead of the 2023 season.

DALLAS — Here we sit at the dawning of the month of July, which means we’re just weeks away from pads crashing in Oxnard, CA where the NFL season will truly begin.

For the Dallas Cowboys, that training is ever important as they seek to end a drought that is going on 28 years. The Cowboys are a team that’s always in the limelight. As one of the glamor franchises in the NFL, eyes are always on the stars for America’s Team. That’s the way owner and general manager Jerry Jones likes it, but they’ll need more than just popularity to break through in the playoffs. Winning the team's first Super Bowl since the 1995 season will require Dallas’ best players to do their part.

It goes without saying that quarterback Dak Prescott needs to be at his best for the upcoming season, and Micah Parsons must continue to be one of the top defensive players in the game to give the Cowboys a chance. The team’s odds for success further increase if running back Tony Pollard, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and cornerback Trevon Diggs also play at their usually high level.

If these things don’t happen, we could be in for another disappointing finish.

However, it’s not just the star players that are required to ensure that the Cowboys can compete for a championship, it will take a team effort that includes contributions from role players. These will be the guys who need to elevate their play to help get the team over the hump. The best will do their part, but these five players may hold the fate of the Cowboys’ 2023 season.

Tyler Smith

The 2022 season was an up and down rookie year for the first-round pick, who was penalized 15 times, but he was also shuffled between two positions. Smith proved that he could handle either spot, playing well, while learning valuable lessons along the way.

As he enters his second season, Smith has a full offseason to get stronger and has acclimated to the NFL-level competition. The Cowboys should be getting a much better version of Smith, no matter where he lines up. The organization believes that Smith can be one of the best young offensive linemen in the league, and if he makes the second-year leap that’s expected, Smith will be part of an improved line that could help pave the way for another explosive season from the offense.

Sam Williams

Another second-year player who is poised to make a big jump, Williams could bring another top-tier edge rusher to an already potent pass rush. Williams made a strong impression in limited snaps as a rookie, but based on the offseason work the Ole Miss product has put in, he’s about to take on a larger role.

Cowboys d-line coach Aden Durde has tipped Sam Williams to make a “huge leap” in his second season in the NFL.



🗣 “Sam is a super talented kid, he’s smart, he’s ultra strong, I haven’t been around many players as strong as Sam.”



pic.twitter.com/8kbfpCj011 — Sky Sports NFL (@SkySportsNFL) April 3, 2023

Dallas already has one of the league’s best pass rushing groups, tying for the third-most sacks in 2022 with 54, but Williams can make it an even better unit. Pairing Williams with Parsons, Lawrence, and veteran defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, will give the Cowboys a ferocious pass rush. Williams also adds youth and power to the rotation that could use an injection of both.

If Williams can come close to the double-digit sacks that many are projecting, the Cowboys could have the best pass rushing duo in the league with him and Parsons.

Michael Gallup

The return campaign ended up a disappointment for Gallup last season, as he never quite acclimated after his recovery from an ACL injury. Gallup couldn’t get on the field for the first three games and then struggled through the last 14 contests, having the worst statistical season of his career. It was expected that Gallup wouldn’t be 100% coming back from the knee injury that he suffered late in 2021, but the wide receiver didn’t look anything like the receiver that he was previously.

A year further removed from the injury, and more is expected from Gallup for the upcoming campaign. The passing game needs a healthy Gallup to compliment Lamb and the newly acquired Brandin Cooks. Being a third option has always suited Gallup best and the offense works best with three good receivers. If Gallup isn’t back to his old self, the Cowboys might lack the firepower in the passing game to compete for a title.

Damone Clark

Dallas felt like they got a steal in Clark when they selected him in the fifth-round of the 2022 draft. The spinal fusion surgery scared some teams off, but the Cowboys were willing to bet that Clark would return to play as a rookie, but the real reward should come in the years following.

After playing in 10 games as a rookie, Clark now is ready to take off in his sophomore season with a full offseason program to build up his strength, something he wasn’t afforded in his initial year.

LB Damone Clark looked great today. From what I saw he exhibited speed, excellent footwork, and control. Also had a presence in the 7 on 7 drills deflecting the ball. pic.twitter.com/U5mv5KJaGz — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) June 6, 2023

The Cowboys don’t have a lot of depth at linebacker and need Clark to play well opposite of Leighton Vander Esch. Clark’s profile is as an athletic freak who can play sideline to sideline, can cover, and has the strength to stand up against the run. Some of those attributes were affected by his surgery last year, but if he’s healthy, Clark can make an impact.

Donovan Wilson

Wilson had his best year in 2022, and he needs to continue to be effective after receiving his new contract. The safety doesn’t need to lead the Cowboys in tackles again, but if he can contribute in all facets, it’ll go a long way to ensuring the defense stays among the best in the league.

The 2019 sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M has always been the enforcer in the secondary, but last season he evolved into a better all-around player. Wilson set career-highs in tackles (101), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (5), while playing a full slate of games for the first time since arriving in Dallas.

Wilson is the leader of the three-man safety group that includes Wilson, Jayron Hearse, and Malik Hooker and has become one of the best in the league, so he’ll need to keep playing at a high-level to ensure the defense doesn’t take a step backwards.

