Cowboys expect to bring back lineman Tyron Smith for 2023 season

Potential future Hall of Fame lineman Tyron Smith missed much of the 2022 season with injuries but the Dallas Cowboys aren’t quite ready to cut him loose.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have work to do to get under the salary cap figure before they can start spending their free agent dollars. To find room for some of their own impending free agents, while keeping themselves available for the best players on the market with an eye toward making another playoff run in 2023, some tough decisions need to be made.

There was a prevailing thought that Dallas could create some room under the cap by releasing one of their veteran offensive linemen, left tackle Tyron Smith. If the Cowboys were to make that move, it would save over $13 million against the cap.

However, it doesn’t seem like that is going to be in the team’s plans going forward. Dallas Executive VP and COO Stephen Jones said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expects Smith back for the upcoming season.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said he expects veteran OT Tyron Smith to be back for the 2023 season.



Jones on Smith’s contract: “We can always do reworks and things of that nature. That could come up with him … but right now, we’re comfortable where we are.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2023

Bringing Smith back answers one of the biggest offseason question marks for the Cowboys. Many observers felt the team would cut the future Hall of Fame LT for the cap space, but clearly the Cowboys feel differently. Jones did acknowledge that the team wouldn’t rule out reworking Smith’s contract, which could help financially as well.

There are reasons to redo Smith’s deal. He’ll be 32-years old when the season kicks off and he’s missed a significant portion of each of the last three seasons. Smith played in just two games in 2020 because of neck surgery, missed six games in 2021 with ankle injuries that hampered him most of the season, and played in only four games last year after tearing his hamstring in late August. It’s been eight years since Smith has played a full season and his body is starting to betray him.

The cost associated with keeping Smith at his current rate has likely gotten too high, especially for a player who has had difficulties remaining on the field.

Yet when Smith does play, he remains one of the league’s top tackles. He’s also a team player, switching to right tackle when he finally made his return late last year, a position he hadn’t played since his rookie season in 2011.

The team expects Smith to return, but there’s no word on if he himself wants to come back for a 13th season. Injuries have taken a toll on Smith, but it’s the placement of the injuries that may leave some questions about the player wanting to continue playing. Smith has had back and neck problems, which aren’t something to take lightly for his future after football.

For now, with Smith expected to return, the Cowboys will need to have a plan in place for delineating the duties on the offensive line. Dallas drafted Tyler Smith last year to eventually take over for the veteran Smith at left tackle, but that plan was accelerated because of the elder statesman’s torn hamstring.

With Tyron Smith sidelined, rookie Tyler Smith played left tackle before the team had hoped, and although there are some areas to improve – he led the NFL in penalties – the rookie Smith was up for the challenge at the line’s most demanding position.

Cowboys have three starting-caliber options at offensive tackle between Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele. EVP Stephen Jones expects Tyron back. “The biggest takeaway from our meetings was you can’t have enough of these guys.” Did not rule out a contract reworking. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 28, 2023

Tyron Smith’s return might mean Tyler moves back to left guard until another injury forces Dallas’ hands. However, now that Tyler Smith has experience and a full offseason to prepare, the young lineman should be comfortable at either position.

The Cowboys could also use Tyron Smith at right tackle if last year’s starting RT, Terence Steele, isn’t ready for the season. Steele’s torn ACL occurred late in the year, and although he’s expected to be back, Smith does give the team options in case of emergency.

Keeping Smith allows the Cowboys to have some flexibility along the offensive line, and his return is a positive development for a unit that needs depth. The organization needs to find a way to reduce the cost of retaining him, but Smith is still the best LT in Dallas when healthy.