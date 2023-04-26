Cowboys fans among the top mock draft simulator users

Dallas Cowboys fans want to know who their team will be taking at the NFL Draft this weekend as they’re one of the fanbases that most utilize mock draft simulators.

DALLAS — Despite the Dallas Cowboys picking at No. 26 overall in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, and having seven picks total, the fans have been fascinated with the possibilities.

Data from Pro Football Focus shows that Cowboys fans have had the fourth-highest usage of their mock draft simulators throughout the offseason.

Part of it could be due to the Cowboys being one of the most recognizable sports brands in the world and having a horde of fans.

For example, the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are picking at No. 17 in Round 1, have had the third-highest usage. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions representing one and two makes sense as the Bears once possessed the No. 1 pick, traded it to the Carolina Panthers, and have decent capital to work with. The Lions similarly have two first-round selections, which opens up possibilities.

Even though the Cowboys are at the back of the first round, fans can't help but wonder what Dallas might do to reach upward into the order for a preferred player. The Cowboys could also move out of Round 1 and pick up more draft capital.

Owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones understands the sentiments behind looking for a trade back at No. 26 overall.

"When you catch yourself at the bottom of that draft, it’s only natural to think about might there be something there," Jones said April 24 at the team's draft presser at The Star. "The problem is if that phone’s not ringing, that’s me calling. That’s an old country song. The point is usually somebody has to call you to make that happen. We don’t know here today."

Actually using the first-round pick on a player is mostly what drives simulators. If the Cowboys can't find a trade partner and have to turn in their card in the first round, they may go with a tight end, as Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid have been favorites for draft analysts. Dallas also could take a running back if Texas' Bijan Robinson is still available.

The draft doesn't stop there, of course. Days two and three are opportunities for Dallas to add talent with their second and third-round picks. Day three features Rounds four through seven where Dallas also has a pick in each round.

If mock draft users are playing it straight, that is a seven-player draft class for the Cowboys. However, the reality is there is always wheeling and dealing that happens with Day three selections, and the Cowboys could make a few more picks or take a player earlier than projected at the start of the three-day event.

