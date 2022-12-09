Jerry Jones calls Washington Commanders' sexual misconduct report 'politically-biased'

The Commanders report was released Thursday by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

DALLAS — Jerry Jones isn't a fan of the new congressional report that scrutinizes the Washington Commanders' handling of alleged workplace harassment and sexual misconduct incidents.

"I hope our fans see how politically-biased this report is," Jones said on his weekly radio appearance on the K&C Masterpiece on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "This report doesn't even come out if the Republicans were in Congress. It's that stupid."

The Commanders report was released Thursday by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee consists of 25 Democrats and 20 Republicans and is chaired by Democrat Carolyn Maloney, of New York.

The report, titled "How the NFL and the Washington Commanders covered up decades of sexual misconduct," accused the Washington franchise of a toxic workplace culture.

The 79-page report concluded that Washington owner Dan Snyder interfered with the NFL's investigation into his organization, that the NFL was aware of the interference and did nothing to stop it nor did the league penalize Snyder for impeding their investigation.

"The Committee’s investigation shows that the NFL has not protected workers from sexual harassment and abuse, has failed to ensure victims can speak out without fear of retaliation, and has not sought true accountability for those responsible, even after decades of misconduct," the report states. "Congress should act swiftly to address these deficiencies and protect workers across the United States."

Jones, when asked of the report Friday, criticized the motives behind the report.

"My point is there are biases all the way through," Jones said. "There are stories behind the stories."

Jones suggested the controversy around the Washington franchise stems from Snyder buying out minority partners that had pressured him to sell the team.

Jones also said the allegations against the Commanders has been "a campaign to stop having [workplace] settlements."

"That's another issue but that's part of why this has the front that it has," Jones said.

Jones went on to say he's "proud" of the Cowboys' efforts to improve their own workplace culture.

"We have thoroughly, for a long time, tried to improve our workplace," Jones said. "Do we have room for improvement all over? Of course we do. Everybody does. But I'm proud of where we are."

Jones and the club came under fire in February when an ESPN report detailed that the Cowboys paid out a multimillion-dollar settlement to four cheerleaders who accused the team's former top public relations executive of taking photos of them inside their locker room.

Rich Dalrymple was accused in the incident in 2015. Dalrymple remained with the team and retired shortly before the ESPN report this year.