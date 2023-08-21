Michael Irvin apparently has a new TV gig

The Cowboys Hall of Famer was suspended by NFL Network over allegations during Super Bowl week.

DALLAS — Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is apparently returning to television.

Skip Bayless confirmed Monday night that Irvin will be joining his "Undisputed" show on FS1, alongside Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

"NEW DREAM TEAM ON UNDISPUTED," the always-subtle Bayless, who covered Irvin's Cowboys of the 90s, posted on X.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand initially reported the new "Undisputed" lineup, which will debut Monday, Aug. 28.

The trio joining Bayless replaces Shannon Sharpe, who left the sparring show earlier this year and joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take."

And for Irvin, it's apparently his return to a commentator job, after the NFL Network sent him home from Super Bowl coverage in February over allegations of inappropriate conduct at a Phoenix hotel.

The alleged incident happened at a Renaissance hotel, where a female employee reported an alleged issue with Irvin's conduct during an encounter in the hotel lobby. Irvin said hotel security came to his room later that night and told him he had to leave the hotel. He was then suspended by the NFL Network for their Super Bowl coverage that week.

Irvin, as a result, sued Marriott, the hotel's parent company, for $100 million, denying he did anything wrong.

In March, after obtaining surveillance video from the hotel and re-filing the case in an Arizona court, Irvin and his attorney, Levi McCathern, played the video during a press conference in downtown Dallas.

Irvin, who has also appeared on ESPN's "First Take" morning show with Stephen A. Smith, remained suspended by the NFL Network through the NFL Draft in April. It remained unclear what his status was with the league-owned network before news broke this week of his move to "Undisputed."