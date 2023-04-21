Cowboys Mock Draft 4.0: Is a first round running back in the cards?

The Dallas Cowboys will soon be on the clock at the NFL Draft with the hopes of continuing to shape their roster into a Super Bowl contender.

DALLAS — The NFL draft is closing in and the Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock with seven selections throughout the three-day event.

Draft experts are calling this one of the least predictable drafts in quite some time due to the lack of elite level players at the top of the draft, which is a situation that could benefit Dallas.

Upon reading the tea leaves, the claims of volatility are backed up so it won’t be easy to pin down exactly who the Cowboys will draft, as the predictions are all over the map. Running back, wide receiver, tight end, defensive line, and cornerback have all been rumored for the Cowboys, so there’s no real consensus on the first rounder.

Here’s a guess at who the Cowboys could select at next week’s draft:

First round (26th overall): Bijan Robinson (Running back) - Texas

There’s been too much smoke with the Cowboys talking about Robinson in the last few days to ignore. Perhaps it’s all just pre-draft fodder, but if he does make it to pick 26, it might be too hard for the team to pass up.

Robinson is one of the top overall players in the draft and if he played any other position, he likely wouldn’t escape the top 10. As the Doak Walker award winner for being the best running back in the nation, a first-team All-American and with 1,894 total yards and 20 scores last season, Robinson is exactly the type of splash player that the Cowboys covet.

Second round (58th overall): Jonathan Mingo (Wide receiver) - Mississippi

Most of the hype from this year’s wide receiver group has gone to the smaller type of receivers, but Mingo has momentum as the draft approaches. At 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, Mingo’s size is more in line with what the Cowboys prefer in their wide receiver, and his athletic profile is among the best in this class.

Jonathan Mingo is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 3048 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/LbCjhpXIIB pic.twitter.com/HpxaYlQy9B — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 15, 2023

Mingo’s numbers at Ole Miss won’t wow like some of the other top options, but he’s physical, runs great routes, and wins on contested balls. Despite not having elite speed, Mingo does have quick feet and can run away from defenders once he gains full speed.

Third round (90th overall): Zach Harrison (Defensive end) - Ohio St.

The Cowboys have a soft spot for edge rushers with the length and athleticism that Harrison possesses. Despite modest sack totals – 11 in his four years – Harrison is quick off the snap, has the speed to chase down the quarterback, and offers the power to beat offensive linemen. There’s also room to grow into his frame and he uses his hands well.

Harrison was used on the inside as well at Ohio State, a mark of versatility that the Cowboys like in their defensive linemen. The pedigree says Harrison should have produced more in college, perhaps defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can get the most out of him.

Fourth round (129th overall): Cory Trice (Cornerback) - Purdue

Trice is a cornerback prospect who won’t check all the boxes for every team, but he’s a fit for the Cowboys with his size and length. At 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, Trice has the reach to knock receivers off their route and the ability to recover if beaten.

With two interceptions as a senior, and five during his career at Purdue, Trice does have good ball skills as well.

Purdue CB Cory Trice in coverage last season:



⚫️ 359 Coverage Snaps

⚫️ 1 TD Allowed

⚫️ 2 INTs | 9 PBUs

⚫️ 51.3 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/xJyZnrPaUG — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 11, 2023

Trice has been steadily rising in the draft process and he’s the type of corner that Quinn and the Cowboys love.

Fifth round (169th overall): Atonio Mafi (OL, Guard) - UCLA

The Cowboys are always on the lookout for road graders on the offensive line and Mafi fits the bill. He’s better in the running game, where he uses his strength to dominate, than as a pass blocker at this point, but he’s got the ability to stand up pass rushers.

Mafi plays with good balance and has the athletic ability to get to the second level. He’d be a good fit in Dallas, where he’d have an opportunity to develop early on in his career.

Sixth round (212th overall): Clayton Tune (Quarterback) - Houston

Even though the Cowboys are set with Dak Prescott as their starter, and are happy with Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback, they haven’t shied away from letting it be known that they’re in the market for a young signal caller to train.

Tune would be an ideal fit. The 2022 First-team All-AAC performer is tough, has some athletic ability, and was productive in college, throwing for 70 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

With the offense heading towards more of a traditional west coast offense under head coach Mike McCarthy’s call, Tune is well-suited with his accuracy and as a timing thrower.

Seventh round (244th overall): Brayden Willis (Tight end) - Oklahoma

The Cowboys allowed last year’s starting tight end Dalton Schultz to walk in free agency and will turn to a pair of second year tight ends, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, to fill the void. That leaves a need for another developmental tight end on the roster, and Willis is an intriguing option.

Willis didn’t have great production until he was a senior at Oklahoma, when he broke through with 514 yards and seven touchdowns, but he’s a big-time blocker and a leader. He also offers potential versatility by lining up as an H-back, a role that adds value in Dallas with McCarthy’s offense.

Do you think the Cowboys will come away with a successful draft class this year? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.