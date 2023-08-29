Here is your 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster

We now know who will don the blue star on their helmets. Meet your 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a roster prediction from the hosts of Locked On Cowboys.

We now know who will suit up for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023-24 season.

NFL teams had to submit their 53-man rosters to the league office before the 3 p.m. CST deadline. The Cowboys made headlines before the roster cut deadline when the team traded for former No. 3 overall pick QB Trey Lance. Dallas sent a 4th round pick to the 49ers after Lance had been named the third string QB in San Francisco behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold.

San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to Miami in 2021 to move up from No. 12 and draft the untested Lance third overall.

Dak Prescott and Lance both headline the Cowboys' quarterback room.

And right before the deadline, the Cowboys traded 2021 second-round pick cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the Miami Dolphins for 2020 first-round pick cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Tune in LIVE as head coach Mike McCarthy hosts a press conference from The Star in Frisco, TX. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/QYqpsBzw5B — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 29, 2023

Here is a look at the 53-man roster, in numerical order:

Noah Igbinoghene, CB (traded from Miami)

Trey Lance, QB (traded from San Francisco)

1 – Brandon Aubrey, K

2 – Jourdan Lewis, CB (Active/PUP)

3 – Brandin Cooks, WR

4 – Dak Prescott, QB

5 – Bryan Anger, P

6 – Donovan Wilson, S

7 – Trevon Diggs, CB

9 – KaVontae Turpin, WR

10 – Cooper Rush, QB

11 – Micah Parsons, LB

13 – Michael Gallup, WR

18 – Jalen Tolbert, WR

20 – Tony Pollard, RB

21 – Stephon Gilmore, CB

23 – Rico Dowdle, RB

24 – Isreal Mukuamu, S

25 – Nahshon Wright, CB

26 – DaRon Bland, CB

27 – Jayron Kearse, S

28 – Malik Hooker, S

30 – Juanyeh Thomas, S

33 – Damone Clark, LB

37 – Eric Scott, DB

41 – Markquese Bell, S

42 – Deuce Vaughn, RB

43 – Hunter Luepke, RB

50 – Devin Harper, LB

54 – Sam Williams, DE

55 – Leighton Vander Esch, LB

56 – Dante Fowler, DE

58 – Mazi Smith, DT

63 – Tyler Biadasz, C

66 – T.J. Bass, G

70 – Zach Martin, G

73 – Tyler Smith, G/T

76 – Asim Richards, T

77 – Tyron Smith, T

78 – Terence Steele, T

79 – Matt Waletzko, T

83 – Jalen Brooks, WR

86 – Luke Schoonmaker, TE

87 – Jake Ferguson, TE

88 – CeeDee Lamb, WR

89 – Peyton Hendershot, TE

90 – DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

92 – Dorance Armstrong, DE

93 – Viliami Fehoko, DE

95 – Johnathan Hankins, DT

96 – Neville Gallimore, DT

97 – Osa Odighizuwa, DT

99 – Chauncy Golston

Reserve/Injured:

75 – Josh Ball, T

85 – David Durden, WR

35 – DeMarvion Overshown, LB

49 – John Stephens, WR

Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner:

32 – Ronald Jones, RB