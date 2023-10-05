x
Nfl

Cowboys 2023 schedule: When and where Dallas will play next season

Here is a look at the Cowboys 2023 schedule.

DALLAS — Well, it's time Dallas Cowboys fans. 

The 2023 season schedule is being released on Thursday, May 11. 

The NFL tweeted the first matchup of the 2023 schedule: a Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8. The full NFL schedule will be revealed at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

We do know which teams they'll be playing, but we don't know the order yet. 

Home:

  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Detroit Lions
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Seattle Seahawks

Away:

  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Commanders
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Miami Dolphins
  • San Francisco 49ers

Here is the Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule:

  • Week 1: TBD
  • Week 2: TBD 
  • Week 3: TBD 
  • Week 4: TBD 
  • Week 5: at San Francisco on SNF
  • Week 6: TBD
  • Week 7: TBD
  • Week 8: TBD
  • Week 9: TBD
  • Week 10: TBD 
  • Week 11: TBD 
  • Week 12: TBD 
  • Week 13: TBD 
  • Week 14: TBD 
  • Week 15: TBD 
  • Week 16: TBD 
  • Week 17: TBD 
  • Week 18: TBD 

Last season, the Cowboys had five primetime games, plus their annual Thanksgiving Day game at home.

