Cowboys 2023 schedule: When and where Dallas will play next season

Here is a look at the Cowboys 2023 schedule.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Well, it's time Dallas Cowboys fans.

The 2023 season schedule is being released on Thursday, May 11.

The NFL tweeted the first matchup of the 2023 schedule: a Week 5 Sunday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8. The full NFL schedule will be revealed at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

We do know which teams they'll be playing, but we don't know the order yet.

Home:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Away:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

Here is the Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule:

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: at San Francisco on SNF

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

Last season, the Cowboys had five primetime games, plus their annual Thanksgiving Day game at home.