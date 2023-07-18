Dallas Cowboys star guard Zack Martin is considering not reporting to camp, ESPN sources say

​Martin, a six-time All-Pro, is one of the Cowboys' best players heading into 2023.

DALLAS — The Cowboys might have a pressing contract issue on their hands.

ESPN on Wednesday reported that star offensive guard Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp "because of his unhappiness with his contract," and the fact that the team apparently does not want to restructure the deal.

Martin, a six-time All-Pro, is one of the Cowboys' best players heading into 2023.

Martin is expected to make around $13 million in 2023, while the top of guard market is around $20 million, according to Spotrac, which tracks player salaries.

Martin is in the middle of a six-year, $84 million contract that runs through 2026.

ESPN, citing sources, reported that Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market."

Martin, 32, earned a sixth first-team All-Pro honor in 2022. He's been with the Cowboys for the entirety of his career, since the team drafted him 16th overall out of Notre Dame in 2014.

Martin in 2022 gave up just three sacks, winning pass blocks at a rate of 96%, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys passed on giving running back Tony Pollard a longterm deal before this week's deadline. Pollard will play 2023 on a one-year franchise tag. Dallas is likely mulling extensions for Trevon Diggs and Ceedee Lamb; Diggs is heading into his final year of his rookie contract, while Lamb has two more seasons, thanks to a fifth-year option that was exercised by the club,

And, believe it or not, the time to make a decision on extending quarterback Dak Prescott could be coming soon. He has two years remaining on his four-year contract. While that gives Dallas a bit of time, the club could head into next offseason with Prescott under contract for one more year.