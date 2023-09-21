Who is Trevon Diggs' backup? What other cornerbacks are on the Cowboys roster?

Dallas still has All-World linebacker Micah Parsons leading its defensive unit, but they'll be without a superstar in his own right in Diggs now out for the season.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in practice Thursday.

NFL Network and ESPN reporters both broke the news, which the team later confirmed, and it comes as a huge blow to the Cowboys' feared defense.

Dallas still has All-World linebacker Micah Parsons leading its defensive unit, but they'll be without a superstar in his own right in Diggs, who just inked a five-year, $97 million contract.

The good news? Dallas went out and signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the offseason. Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has started opposite of Diggs at cornerback this year.

But who will step up in Diggs' absence as the Cowboys' other corner?

The Cowboys depth chart, as it stands, isn't exactly chock full of experienced backups. Here's the current state of things at cornerback for the Cowboys:

Who is Trevon Diggs' backup?

On the team's depth chart, Noah Igbinoghene, a fourth-year pro out of Auburn is listed as Diggs' backup. The Cowboys acquired Igbinoghene in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in August.

Igbinoghene instantly made an impact for the Cowboys this year -- but not at cornerback. The Dallas newcomer returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Giants in the first game of the season.

Igbinoghene played sporadically in his first three seasons for the Miami Dolphins, seeing action in nine games last year and seven games in 2021. Igbinoghene collected three pass deflections in 2022, none in 2021 and two as a rookie in 2020.

The Dolphins selected him 30th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

What other cornerbacks are on the Cowboys

Igbinoghene might not have the most experience, as Diggs' backup, but the Cowboys could explore a couple other options at the position.

Daron Bland and Jourdan Lewis are also cornerbacks on the roster, though they're listed at nickelback on the Cowboys' depth chart. Sliding one of them over to Diggs' spot could make sense, given Igbinoghene's limited experience.

Gilmore's backup, meanwhile, is Eric Scott Jr. -- a rookie who hasn't seen action in either of the Cowboys' two first games.

The Cowboys selected Scott in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this year. He hasn't seen action in either of the Cowboys' first two games.

Nahshon Wright is another option at cornerback, though he's currently on the injured reserve.