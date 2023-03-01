Damar Hamlin's family responds to outpouring support from fans

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night with an apparent serious injury after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

CINCINNATI — The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin issued a statement in response to the outpouring of support from fans.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field Monday night suffering from a cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical officials treated Hamlin on the field and CPR was performed on him. He was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

In their statement, the family says, "... we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country."

You can read their full statement here:

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023