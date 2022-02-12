Deshaun Watson booed in Houston as he makes Cleveland Browns debut

Houston Texans fans made their feelings clear as Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut.

HOUSTON — Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expressed excitement about his 2022 debut coming against his former team in the city where he spent the first five years of his NFL career.

"I'm excited. I'm just excited to play football in general. In front of Cleveland Browns fans, but also in front of some of the Houston Texans fans," Watson said of the Browns' Week 13 matchup.

"I respect the whole organization of the Houston Texans. I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone that was there that drafted me in 2017. It's been great memories, fun memories. I still have a home in Houston. I still have friends and family that's still in Houston, relationships that are still there. People -- some of the players on the team I played with and have seen come up through practice squad or injuries. So I'm excited to get in front of those fans. I have so much love for the city of Houston, H-town. And everyone in that city pretty much knows that. So I'm excited to do that."

Those feelings, however, weren't mutual.

As Watson took the field for his regular-season series as the Browns' starting quarterback, the 3-time Pro Bowl selection was greeted with a chorus of boos from Texans fans in attendance at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The reaction wasn't surprising by any means, considering that Watson had requested a trade from the Texans and has been accused of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, by several massage therapists in the Houston area.

While two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, he did reach settlements with 23 accusers, with two lawsuits still ongoing. The Clemson product also agreed to terms on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine with the NFL, after an investigation found that he violated the league's personal conduct policy on the following three counts:

Conduct that Qualifies as a Sexual Assault

Conduct that Poses a Genuine Danger to the Safety and Well-Being of Another Person

Conduct that Undermines, or Puts at Risk, the Integrity of the NFL