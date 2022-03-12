Watch: Deshaun Watson releases hype video ahead of Cleveland Browns debut

Following an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — Eight months after being traded from the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is set to make his Cleveland Browns debut on Sunday afternoon.

And suffice it to say, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is excited about the occasion.

Taking to his official Instagram account hours ahead of the Browns' 1 p.m. ET kickoff against his former team, the Texans, Watson posted a hype video commemorating his Cleveland debut. The video includes shots of Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium and some of his Browns teammates -- including Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, David Njoku and Denzel Ward -- as well as footage of Watson working out at the team's facility in Berea.

"Cleveland, it’s about US!" Watson captioned the video, adding the hashtags #TheLand #Browns.

Watson's start on Sunday marks his first in an NFL regular season game since Jan. 3, 2021. The Clemson product sat out the 2021 season after requesting a trade from Houston and following several accusations of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault, from massage therapists in the Houston area.

While Watson wasn't criminally charged as a result of the allegations, he did reach settlements with 23 accusers, with two lawsuits still ongoing. He also agreed to terms on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine with the NFL, after an investigation found that he violated the league's personal conduct policy on the following three counts:

Conduct that Qualifies as a Sexual Assault

Conduct that Poses a Genuine Danger to the Safety and Well-Being of Another Person

Conduct that Undermines, or Puts at Risk, the Integrity of the NFL