Families of inductees enshrined posthumously to receive Rings of Excellence at halftime of Hall of Fame Game

The families of Hall of Fame inductees enshrined posthumously will be given Rings of Excellence at halftime of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

CANTON, Ohio — This Thursday's Hall of Fame Game in Canton will be special for many, including the families of the inductees being enshrined posthumously.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the families of those inductees will receive their Rings of Excellence at halftime of Thursday's exhibition between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets.

This year's class marks only the second year that families of posthumous inductees will receive the Rings of Excellence, created by KAY Jewelers. Prior to 2022, only individuals alive at the time of their enshrinement would receive a ring, which is one of three iconic symbols of membership for the Hall of Fame.

“Continuing this special ceremony is a vital part of welcoming all enshrinees and their loved ones fully into the Hall of Fame family,” Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said.

Added KAY Jewelers Divisional Vice President Jenn Hammond: “KAY Jewelers is happy to continue their long-standing partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate those entering the Hall of Fame, particularly those being recognized posthumously. We are honored to utilize our craftmanship skills and expertise to create bespoke Rings of Excellence for each of the enshrinees and hope the rings continue to serve as an iconic symbol of perseverance and love."

Receiving this year's rings posthumously will be the following:

George Allen – presented to his son, Bruce Allen

Winston Hill – presented to his daughter Hovlyn Hill-May, who will be joined on the field by her sister Heather Hill

Alex Karras – presented to his daughter, Carolyn Karras

Bill Nunn – presented to his daughter, Lynell Nunn

Ed Sprinkle – presented to his daughter Susan Withers

– presented to his daughter Susan Withers Dick Stanfel – presented to his son Rich Stanfel