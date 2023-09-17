Rookie faceoff, Colts vs. Texans

The Colts search for their first win on the season in Texas.

HOUSTON — Rookie Anthony Richardson is still in search of his first win with the Colts, but he'll have to get past fellow rookie QB C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Check in for the updated score and more updates here:

1:00 p.m. - Kickoff

1st Quarter:

Colts enter the red zone on their first drive.

Richardson runs it 18 yards for a touchdown on the Colts' first possession. Score: 6 - 0

The extra point is good. Score: 7 - 0

Colts recover a fumble on the Texans' second play.

Richardson runs in the ball for his second touchdown. Score: 13-0

The extra point is good. Score: 14-0

Texans get up on the board with a passing touchdown to Nico Collins. Score: 14-6

The extra point is good. Score: 14-7



2nd Quarter:

Richardson is seen walking into the locker room after running for two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Moss runs it in for the Colts third touchdown. Score: 20-7

The extra point is good. Score: 21-7

The Texans field goal is good. Score: 21-10

Richardson is out of the game with a concussion.

Gardner Minshew throws a touchdown pass to Kylen Granson. Score: 28-10



3rd Quarter:

The Texans do not return the second half kickoff and start their drive at the 25 yard line.





Here is the Associated Press' pre-game summary:

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Shaquille Leonard. Yes, QB Anthony Richardson’s progress should make him the guy every week. But Leonard will be a close second, especially early, after missing 14 games last season. He looked like his old self last week with seven tackles, one for loss, but is still trying to regain the form that made him one of the NFL’s most feared defenders.

TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Will Anderson. The third overall pick in the draft became the only rookie in franchise history with a sack in Week 1. He also had six quarterback pressures against Baltimore, tying Nick Bosa and Josh Allen for the most by a rookie in an opener since 2019.

KEY MATCHUP: Though they won’t be going head to head, this game will likely be determined by which rookie quarterback performs better Sunday. Both Richardson, the fourth pick in the draft, and Houston’s C.J. Stroud, selected second, did good things in their debuts but will need to play better to get their teams their first win. Stroud completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards and Richardson was 24 of 37 for 223 yards. But Richardson was able to get his team in the end zone, throwing a touchdown pass and running for another, while Stroud and the Texans managed just three field goals in their loss to the Ravens.

KEY INJURIES: Indy was without its top two running backs last week and could be again this week with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) still mired in a contract dispute and on the physically unable to perform list. Taylor’s backup, Zack Moss (broken right arm) returned to practice last week, but did not play last weekend and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go, and rookie RB Evan Hull (left knee) went on injured reserve Tuesday. TE Andrew Ogletree entered the concussion protocol during last week’s game. … Houston WR Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve this week with a groin injury. S Jalen Pitre sustained a chest injury against the Ravens but is expected to play Sunday. DT Hassan Ridgeway was also placed on injured reserve with a calf injury. WR John Metchie is expected to make his NFL debut after missing the opener with a hamstring injury. He missed his entire rookie season undergoing treatment for leukemia.

SERIES NOTES: Both teams have started new eras with first-time head coaches and rookie quarterbacks. ...Indy swept the Texans in 2020 and 2021 before last year’s season-opening tie. Houston won the season finale in Indy. ...The Texans won a series-best three straight in this series from 2015 to 2016. It’s the only winning streak they’ve had against Indy. ...Houston and Indy met in once in the playoffs with the Colts winning 21-7 in Houston in January 2019.