Saints fined $550k for allegedly faking injury against Bucs

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have been fined $550,000 dollars from the NFL for allegedly faking an injury in Monday night's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The team itself was fined $350,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000. Co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and defensive end Cam Jordan were fined $50,000, respectively.

Everyone involved will will appeal the fine, according to ESPN.

The hefty fine stems from an incident in the fourth quarter when defensive end Cam Jordan went down to a knee and gestured to the sideline. The NFL appeared to determine that Jordan's action was instructed by the sideline.

Jordan took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the fines.

Most expensive fine to date from the @NFL came in yesterday… added stressor for no reason — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

Are fines made by nfl open to public? I just feel like this should be public knowledge. ‘Cause some of the fines are silly but this 1… ridiculous. Anyways & for what a “deliberate action to delay game” before a tm punts? NFL just wanted a new patek aquanaut or summ… not off me — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 10, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals were also fined by the league, after it determined that safety Jessie Bates III allegedly went down intentionally against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. The team was fined $350,000, head coach Zac Taylor was fined $150,000, and Bates was fined $50,000.

The NFL is trying to crack down on teams faking injuries in attempts to disrupt the tempo of a game. The league's memo came out shortly after Bates was seen falling without contact.

Jordan and Bates are the first players to be fined by the NFL for faking injuries in a decade. In 2012, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was fined $15,000 after he faked a leg injury against the Bengals when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Saints released an official statement regarding the fines.