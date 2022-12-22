Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams involved in car crash in Plano, police say

Police told WFAA that Williams collided with a vehicle that didn't appear to yield to oncoming traffic.

PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon, police told WFAA.

Police said Williams was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road around 2:15 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti that was going northbound and attempting to turn onto Towne Square Drive, near SH 121.

Police said both Williams and the other driver, who police said is 71 years old, were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They didn't appear to have serious injuries, police said.

Police said they're investigating whether speed was a factor in the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

In a tweet, Williams said that he and other driver were doing okay.

I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved 🙏🏽💙 — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) December 23, 2022

The 23-year-old rookie has been a part of the Cowboys' defensive line rotation throughout the 2022 season. He currently has 13 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble on the year.

The Cowboys chose Williams in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played college football at Ole Miss.