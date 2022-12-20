Pollard, Turpin make Pro Bowl for first time in their careers, five other Cowboys selected

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs earn their second Pro Bowl selection.

DALLAS — Seven Dallas Cowboys players were named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, and two of them were selected for the first time in their careers.

The NFL on Wednesday announced the 2023 Pro Bowl selections, which were determined by fans, players and coaches.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and kick/punt returner KaVontae Turpin were among the seven Dallas players selected. Both are first-time Pro Bowl selections.

Pollard has helped lead the Cowboys' rushing attack and has been seeing more action this season alongside Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard's burst of speed has stood out on the offense, as he currently has 969 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He's also averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

While he's listed as a receiver, Turpin has made his name known as a return specialist, dating back to a 2022 preseason game in which he had both a punt return and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Turpin signed with the Cowboys after an MVP season in the United States Football League (USFL). In less than 12 months, he went from the USFL to a Pro Bowl selection.

Here's the list of Cowboys players in the 2023 Pro Bowl:

Zack Martin, G (eighth selection)

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE (third selection)

Trevon Diggs, CB (second selection)

CeeDee Lamb, WR (second selection)

Micah Parsons, LB (second selection)

Tony Pollard, RB (first selection)

KaVontae Turpin, return specialist (first selection)

According to the Cowboys, Diggs is the first Dallas cornerback to earn consecutive Pro Bowl selections since Deion Sanders (1996-99).

Parsons is the seventh Cowboys player in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl in his first two NFL seasons, the team said.

This season's Pro Bowl will be the first time using a new format in an attempt to add more excitement to the weekend.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games include flag football games between the NFC and AFC, a full-field relay race dubbed the Gridiron Gauntlet, a strength and speed competition between offensive and defensive linemen, and a competition over the best catch.