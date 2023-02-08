Top this! Pizza and the Super Bowl by the numbers

Pizza really makes the cut among the football fans' most popular food choices.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On the field of food battles, only one meal can reign supreme. Sure, chicken wings are great for snackers and burgers beat all on the barbecue. But if you need a food that can take a pile-on of toppings and handle the ups-and-downs of the Big Game, pizza certainly earns its crust.

The American Pizza Community (yes, it's a thing) said that over the last few years, about 12.5 million pizzas are ordered, baked, and delivered to football fanatics on Super Bowl Sunday.

Domino's told the APC they sell more than 11 million slices on that single day.

Orders come through faster than a linebacker on game day, with "critical mass" hitting about one hour before kickoff, the APC said.

The most popular topping? Pepperoni, naturally. And a LOT of it was used - more than 630,496 slices of it, in fact - to create the world's largest pizza. The 13,990-square-foot pie was made in January by Pizza Hut as part of a promotion for the return of its Big New Yorker pie.

Pizza Planet cited a 2019 National Restaurant Association study which said 61% of people surveyed consider 'za their "must-have" Super Bowl food. The foodie blog also shared data estimating more than $230 million is spent on frozen and deli-made pizzas in the two weeks leading up to the championship game.

Statista said the average adult will spend approximately $85.36 on food, beverages, and other items for Super Bowl viewing parties across the United States.